You have until Thursday!!! Sign up for the “Beat The Schmuck” bracket challenge.

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

NIT basketball. Creighton vs. Loyola…two Catholic schools. Who did God help win?

2nd thoughts on Gonzaga?

Is Mike Trout worth $430 million. Why that is tough to answer.

The Chiefs cheer squad for 2019 is announced.