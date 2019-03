Patrick Maroon’s first-period goal on Sunday at Buffalo was his seventh of the season. The goal also pushed the St. Louis native to a milestone no other St. Louisan has ever reached…200 NHL points.

PATRICK MAROON BEATS HUTTON FOR HIS 200TH NHL POINT!#STLBlues pic.twitter.com/60VEPRzsSa — Hockey Daily (@HockeyDaily365) March 17, 2019

The Blues still leads the Dallas Stars by two points for third place in the Central Division. St. Louis hosts the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night.