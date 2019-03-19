MU fires police officer for blackface incident

University of Missouri leaders terminated MU Police Officer Marcus Collins immediately after leaders verified a photo of Collins in blackface.

According to an MU press release, Collins acknowledged that he was the individual in the picture and that it was prior to his employment with the police department.

“This type of behavior is not tolerated at Mizzou, and we understand how this impacts our entire community profoundly,” MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said. “Racism, hate and insensitive behavior have no place on our campus. We are committed to our values of respect, responsibility, discovery, and excellence, and to making our campus a place where everyone feels welcome and protected.”