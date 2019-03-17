SLU Billikens seeded 13th. Will open the NCAA tournament on Friday

The Saint Louis Billikens, who won the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament earlier in the afternoon on Sunday, learned their NCAA fate early during CBS’ Selection Show. SLU will open the tournament on Friday at 13-seed and face 4-seed Virginia Tech in San Jose.

Saint Louis completed a thrilling A-10 Tournament by winning four games in four days to punch its ticket to the NCAA tourney. SLU will be making its first NCAA appearance since 2014.

For the third straight season, Virginia Tech is going dancing. That’s a program record for consecutive NCAA Tournament trips.

Historically, 13-seeds have lost nearly 80% of the time against 4-seed.