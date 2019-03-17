Defending champion Jennies knocked out of regionals

A back-and-forth game with a wild finish saw Southwestern Oklahoma State knock out No. 23 Jennies Basketball of the NCAA Central Region Tournament, 75-72. The teams traded three-pointers in the final 15 seconds with the Bulldogs hitting the game-winner with 0.5 seconds left to play. The loss ends the Jennies season at 25-7.

Paige Redmond finishes her career with 125 games played, tied for the second most in team history. She’s fourth all-time in scoring with 1,730 points and her 15.9 points per game is 10th all-time. She made 215 three-pointers which is third in team history and her 436 assists are sixth most. She has the second-best free throw percentage at 85%, making 351 of 413.

Sydney Crockett is also in the UCM top-10 in games played with 123 which is tied for fifth. She scored 795 career points and her 153 three pointers are seventh most in team history.

Megan Skaggs ended the season shooting 57.1% from the floor and 46.2% from three. Both of those are in the all-time top-10 for a single season. Her 46.2% is a new school record and her single-season FG% is eighth all-time. Skaggs will lead the Jennies next year in a roster that boasts five seniors