With Tarasenko down, Blues struggling to find offense

Anders Nilsson made 35 saves as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Blues 2-0 at the Canadian Tire Centre. Jake Allen made 19 saves for St. Louis, which has lost three straight. The Blues are tied for third place in the Central Division with the Dallas Stars and hold the first wild card spot in the West. St. Louis visits the Penguins tomorrow. This latest lost came against the last place team in the Atlantic Division. The Sens are 24-41-6 and have just 54 points. St. Louis is 36-27-7.

“We need to have a 60-minute effort and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing right now — teams that are in the playoffs or out. Everyone is playing for something and we let this one slip,” Allen said.