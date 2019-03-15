Toyota to drive $62 million into company’s lone Missouri plant

Japanese automaker Toyota is shifting its investment into high gear in its eastern Missouri factory. It’s pumping $62 million by 2021 in the company’s Bodine Aluminum Plant in Troy. The move is part of the company’s plans to invest a total of $13 billion in its five existing U.S. factories.

Toyota spokesperson Leah Omling tells Missourinet the money will not include additional jobs at the roughly 900-worker factory.

“We did add about just over 100 new team members in the last year,” says Omling. “We currently have 20 open positions but today’s investment really just helps to ensure the stability of our employment levels now and in the future.”

Omling says the investment will include new equipment to make cylinder heads for every Toyota and Lexus in America.

“This will provide equipment in order to produce an additional 864,000 cylinder heads for Toyota’s new global architecture,” she says.

Omling says the investment is a direct reflection of the hard work of the company’s employees.

“We’re able to continue to grow our manufacturing presence in the U.S. because of those team members that come in every day and are committed to producing high-quality cylinder heads for us in Troy and then vehicles across the U.S.,” she says.

The non-union plant opened in 1993 and runs three shifts.

Troy, which has about 12,000 residents, is located in Lincoln County – the second-fastest growing county in the state.

