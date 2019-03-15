I-29 closed at Missouri/Iowa border due to flooding (MODOT detour instructions)

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 29 at Rock Port (MM 110) at the Missouri/Iowa border due to flooding in Iowa.
Anyone wanting to use I-29 northbound should use I-35 and then I-80 into Iowa. For more information visit: https://www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding
Here are some important safety reminders:
- Don’t drive through any flooded areas. A few extra minutes for a detour could lead to a life saved.
- MoDOT reminds motorists it only takes six inches of water (or less!) to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising floodwaters.
- Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below.
- Stay alert and do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to Turn Around! Don’t Drown!
More Information
Full closures of I-29 are in place at
US 136 at Rock Port, Mo. (Exit 110); and
Iowa 92 South of Council Bluffs, Iowa (Exit 48)
Those who would normally use I-29 as a through route should instead use
I-35 N from Kansas City to
I-80 West in Des Moines to
I-29 near the Council Bluffs/Omaha metro area
and vice-versa until further notice.
Travelers already on I-29 North
Drivers who are currently heading north on I-29 should use US 71 North north of St. Joseph to I-35 if possible.
Those north of the US 71 junction can continue to Rock Port and take US 136 East to US 71 North to I-35. DO NOT take US 275 North. Flooding in Hamburg, Iowa will block your progress.