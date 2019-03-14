SPRING TRAINING: @Cardinals will determine in a week if Martinez is a starter or headed to the bullpen

>>Marlins Beat Cardinals

(Jupiter, FL) — Deven Marrero belted a two-run homer in the Marlins’ 4-1 win over the Cardinals in Jupiter. Max Schrock drove in the lone run for St. Louis with a single in the fifth. Dakota Hudson tossed three innings of one-run ball in the loss. The Cards host the Mets today with Michael Wacha opposing New York’s Zack Wheeler.

>>Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez Cleared To Throw

(Jupiter, FL) — Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is cleared to begin throwing today. The right-hander was put on a no-throwing program over three weeks ago while he recovers from a shoulder injury. Martinez will be re-evaluated in a week to see how he’s progressing. At that time, the club will decide whether he will be a starter or a reliever.