SPRING TRAINING: @Cardinals will determine in a week if Martinez is a starter or headed to the bullpen

(Jupiter, FL)  —  Deven Marrero belted a two-run homer in the Marlins’ 4-1 win over the Cardinals in Jupiter.  Max Schrock drove in the lone run for St. Louis with a single in the fifth.  Dakota Hudson tossed three innings of one-run ball in the loss.  The Cards host the Mets today with Michael Wacha opposing New York’s Zack Wheeler.

>>Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez Cleared To Throw

(Jupiter, FL)  —  Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is cleared to begin throwing today.  The right-hander was put on a no-throwing program over three weeks ago while he recovers from a shoulder injury.  Martinez will be re-evaluated in a week to see how he’s progressing.  At that time, the club will decide whether he will be a starter or a reliever.