Mizzou’s season ends with loss to Auburn

The Missouri Tigers are done in the SEC Tournament, done for the season after their 81-71 loss to Auburn. The Tigers finish the year 15-16. J

Jordan Geist followed up his 30-point performance in their win over Georgia with a game-high 25 points on 7-for-14 shooting including five three-pointers. Torrence Watson added 20, going 6-of-9 from long range. Javon Pickett bothered by that back issue shot 0-for-7.

Geist and Kevin Puryear finish up their careers at Missouri. Puryear in four seasons a team record of 55-77.