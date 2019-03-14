Chiefs continue chopping the defense. Berry the latest to be moved

>>Chiefs Release Safety Berry

The Chiefs have released five-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry. He had been with Kansas City since being drafted fifth overall in 2010. Berry battled back from Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014 to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2015. Achilles’ injuries limited the 30-year-old to three regular-season games over the past two years.

>>Chiefs Send Ford To 49ers For Draft Pick

The Chiefs have traded outside linebacker Dee Ford to the 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick. Kansas City had placed the franchise tag on the pass-rusher. Ford, who turns 28 next week, signed a five-year contract with San Francisco for almost 88-million dollars, with 45-million guaranteed. Ford collected 13 sacks last season.

These moves come shortly after the team cut Justin Houston to save $14 million from the salary cap. The Chiefs ranked last in the NFL in defense.