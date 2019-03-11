Sophie Cunningham is Mizzou’s all-time leading scorer

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (23-10, 10-6 SEC) fell to No. 5 Mississippi State, 71-56, in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday in Greenville, S.C. In the game, senior guard Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.) scored 33 points to become Mizzou’s all-time leading scorer with 2,157 points, surpassing Joni Davis’ (1981-85) mark of 2,126 points.

Cunningham’s 33 points are the most scored by a Tiger in an SEC Tournament game, surpassing the 29 points she scored against Kentucky in the SEC quarterfinals the day prior, and the 29 points Sierra Michaelis scored against Georgia on March 5, 2015. It is also the fifth-highest scoring total in her career, and her 10th career 30-point game.