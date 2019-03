The new year for the NFL opens for business on Wednesday at 3 p.m. At that time it is expected that the Chiefs will announce the free agent signing of defensive back Tyrann Mathieu. It is being reported that the deal will be three years worth $42 million. Also, the Chiefs will be down a center when former Missouri Tiger Mitch Morse is expected to sign a four-year deal with Buffalo.

The average of $14 million for Mathieu will be covered by the money saved with the release of Justin Houston.