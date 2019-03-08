Southern Missouri church pastor fired, allegedly admits to sexual acts with a minor

The pastor at the First Assembly of God church in southern Missouri’s Mountain View has been charged with alleged sexual abuse of a teenage girl. Online court records indicate 45-year-old Gregory Reese was charged Sunday with alleged child molestation and three counts of statutory sodomy.

A probable cause statement in the case says that a 14-year-old girl reported to authorities in February that Reese had sexual contact with her.

Reese reportedly admitted to having oral sex with the girl at his Shannon County home after a polygraph test. He was fired from the church when criminal charges were filed.

Reese posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 23.

By Ed Button of Missourinet affiliate KWPM in West Plains