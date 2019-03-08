National Weather Service warns of possible severe thunderstorms in the Ozarks (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday across the Ozarks.

NWS meteorologist Mike Albano says hail and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible in towns like Springfield, Lebanon and Branson.

“We do have a very dynamic weather system that’s kind of lifting out of the Plains, will make its way into the Missouri Ozarks late tonight really into tomorrow morning,” Albano says.

He says large hail and the strong winds are the main risk, as instability increases into Saturday morning.

“We could start seeing these storms roaring into the Ozarks as early as maybe 2 to 3 am with the heaviest to severe storms maybe between that 4 am to 8 am time frame,” says Albano.

Other impacted towns are expected to be Ava, Salem and West Plains.

Albano says the tornado threat is low, adding that Saturday’s tornado threat will primarily be south of the Arkansas border.

There are no severe thunderstorm watches at this time. Stay tuned to your weather radio and to your local Missourinet affiliates in southern Missouri for updated weather information.

Click here to listen to reporter Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano, which was recorded on March 8, 2019:

