Mizzou women advance to first-ever SEC semifinal game after getting past Kentucky in OT

The Missouri women’s basketball team jumped out to a 12-1 lead, had a nine-point lead at the half and led by as many as 12 in the third quarter. Kentucky tightened up their defense as Mizzou turned the ball over 26-times forcing overtime. In the extra session, Sophie Cunningham led the Tigers to a 70-68 win.

The victory secured the Tigers first-ever berth in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. Finishing with a game-high 29 points, Cunningham is now just three points away from becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Missouri will face top-seeded and nationally ranked Mississippi State in the semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.