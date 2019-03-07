Successful surgery for Royals catcher Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent successful Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow Wednesday. Perez will miss the entire 2019 season with the goal to be ready for Spring Training 2020.

Thanks to Dr.ElAttrache and The Royals I’m now ready to get started on my road to recovery. Thanks to God for everything going well and to everyone for all the wonderful thoughts, wishes and prayers. #Focusedfor2020 #ElNiñoTeam pic.twitter.com/yAiHbiIQxu — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) March 7, 2019

Royals general manager Dayton Moore released a statement.

“We fully expect Salvy to return to our club once healthy and continue to play with the passion and enjoyment that he has played with since joining our organization. His leadership and production on the field will not be easy to replicate, but as a team we will embrace this unforeseen challenge and are excited for the 2019 championship season.”