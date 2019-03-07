Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / SPRING TRAINING: Cards top Yanks, Cubs beat Royals

SPRING TRAINING: Cards top Yanks, Cubs beat Royals

By

>Cards Top Yankees

Paul DeJong smacked a two-run home run and an RBI double in the Cardinals 9-5 win against the Yankees in Tampa.  Tyler O’Neill also left the yard and drove in a run on a double for St. Louis.  John Gant allowed four hits and three runs in three innings for the win.  The Cards are off today before hosting the Nationals tomorrow.

>>Royals Fall To Cubs

Chris Owings doubled, singled and scored the Royals’ run in a 4-1 loss to the Cubs in Mesa.  Bubba Starling singled home Owings with two out in the fourth to up his RBI count to six.  The Royals dropped to 7-and-5 in Cactus League action.  Kansas City will play the Angels today in Surprise.

>>Duffy Likely Will Not Start Season Opener

Left-hander Danny Duffy has been the Kansas City Opening Day starter the past two years, but that seems improbable this season.  Duffy has yet to throw in a Cactus League game because of shoulder tightness.  He resumed throwing this week with two sessions off a flat surface.  The Royals will open the season on March 28th against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.