Northwest Missouri sweeps men’s conference honors

Northwest Missouri swept the Postseason Awards after it completed the first ever 19-0 conference record and first undefeated conference season since 1966-67. The Bearcats are also the first team since Missouri Southern in 2011 to have the Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Joey Witthus was selected as the MIAA Player of the Year. Witthus led the conference in made three-point field goals with 90 and three-point field goals per game at 3.2. He also ranked top-ten in scoring, free-throw percentage and minutes played.

Ryan Hawkins was the association’s Defensive Player of the Year. He helped the Bearcats to allow an MIAA best 61.8 points per game and sit atop of the conference for steals and turnover margin. Individually, Hawkins led the league with 67 steals, 2.3 steals per game and 211 defensive rebounds.

Trevor Hudgins was the Conference’s Freshman of the Year. He was second for assists per game with 5.4 and ranked top-five in the MIAA for field goal percentage and Assist/Turnover Ratio. Hudgins was also top-ten in scoring and free-throw percentage for the season.

Ben McCollum led Northwest to its sixth consecutive MIAA Regular Season title. NW ranked first in scoring defense, field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage, steals, turnover margin and Assist/Turnover Ratio. They ranked second in scoring and field goal percentage defense. For McCollum, its his fourth straight MIAA Coach of the Year award and fifth in his career.

2018-19 MIAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards

Player of the Year – Joey Witthus – Northwest Missouri, Senior

Defensive Player of the Year – Ryan Hawkins, – Northwest Missouri, Sophomore

Freshman of the Year – Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri

Coach of the Year – Ben McCollum – Northwest Missouri