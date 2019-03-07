Mizzou holds Georgia to 39 points in blowout win.

Missourinet

Jordan Geist scored 18 points and Torrence Watson had 17 to lead Missouri to a 64-39 win over Georgia on Wednesday night.  The Tigers held the Bulldogs to their fewest points in a home game since scoring 36 vs. Georgia Tech on Dec. 28, 1945. Mizzou owned a +22 rebounding margin, 50-28 on the glass.

The 25-point victory was Mizzou’s largest in league play this season and largest over an SEC opponent since beating Arkansas, 93-63, on March 5, 2013. Mizzou held Georgia to 25.5-percent shooting.  Quite frankly the shooting was brutal for both teams.  They combined to 0-for-28 on three-point attempts with each team missing their first 14 before Watson made one.

Geist led the way on 8-of-12 shooting, reaching double figures for the 22nd time in the past 26 games. Freshman Torrence Watson drained a career-high five three-pointers and finished with 17 points off the bench. Watson scored 15 of those 17 in the second half.  In his first career start, Mitchell Smith grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds in 17 minutes.