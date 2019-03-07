Mizzou blows past Florida, set for showdown with Kentucky in SEC Tournament

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (22-9, 10-6 SEC) began the 2019 SEC Tournament with a dominant 87-56 victory over Florida (8-23, 3-13 SEC) on Thursday, as all 12 players who saw action in the game scored. With the win, Mizzou advances to the tomorrow’s SEC Tournament quarterfinals against Kentucky.

Mizzou had four players score in double figures in the game, led by junior guard Amber Smith who scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds while dishing out four assists. Joining Smith in double figures was redshirt junior Hannah Schuchts with 16 points, senior guard Sophie Cunningham with 13 points and redshirt freshman Haley Troup with 10 points.

The 31-point margin of victory for Mizzou was its largest in a conference tournament game since March 8, 1985 when the Tigers defeated Kansas State, 91-58, in the Big Eight Tournament semifinals.