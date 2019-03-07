GLVC basketball tournament begins today. Drury is top seed in the women’s bracket.

The 2019 GLVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments return to the Vadalabene Center on the campus of former league member Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, March 7-10.

The 2019 GLVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments will feature eight men’s and eight women’s squads that will have earned an invitation based on its GLVC Point Rating System rating. On Thursday, March 7, the men’s quarterfinals will take place with four games at noon, 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. CT. Friday’s action will feature the four women’s quarterfinal contests at the same times.

Both the men’s and the women’s semifinals will commence on Saturday, March 9, as the men take to the court at noon and 2:30 p.m., followed by the women at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The men’s GLVC Champion will be crowned at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, followed by the women’s final at 3:30 p.m.

Both winners will earn the Conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.