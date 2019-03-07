Drury men rally for big second half comeback

Trailing by 10 at halftime, the Drury Panthers managed to turn around their quarterfinal game against Indianapolis and advance to the Great Lakes Valley Conference semifinals with a 71-65 win over the Greyhounds at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois on Thursday. The fifth-seeded Panthers earned their 20th win of the year improving to 20-10 while Indianapolis, the number four seed in the tournament, fell to 19-10.

Drury’s 20-win season marks the 11th time in Steve Hesser’s 15 seasons the team has reached that total.

The Panthers will play the winner of regular-season champion Lewis and eighth-seeded Truman State in the semifinals on Saturday at noon at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.