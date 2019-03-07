BillPollockShow – Cuonzo laughs off horrible first half, Sophie gets her wish. #Mizzou news plus more! (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Cuonzo Martin was able to laugh about the horrible shooting night for his Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs after his team woke up in the second half. What a defensive display by Mizzou!

Sophie Cunningham wanted Florida and that’s who Mizzou will get in their first SEC Tournament game at 1:30.

Royals’ Salvy Perez tweets after surgery.

Chicago Bears sign a kicker named Blewitt…can’t make this up.

Jeopardy heartbreak and Trump slips up.