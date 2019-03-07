40 Payless shoe stores to close in Missouri

Kansas-based Payless ShoeSource is closing all of its nearly 2,600 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including 40 in Missouri. Some locations, which are scattered all over the state, have already closed or will close by the end of this month. Other stores are expected to stay open through the end of May.

Fourteen of Missouri’s 40 stores closing are in eastern Missouri – impacting about 60 mostly union workers.

Missouri Department of Economic Development spokesperson Maggie Kost tells Missourinet the agency is working with store employees impacted to help them transition into new employment.

Payless has filed for bankruptcy. The company also plans to end online business.

