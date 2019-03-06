SPRING TRAINING: Royals catcher Perez to undergo Tommy John Surgery. Reyes debuts for Cardinals

>>All-Star Catcher Perez Will Undergo Elbow Surgery Today

(Los Angeles, CA) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez is scheduled to have season-ending Tommy John surgery today. A second opinion in Los Angeles from specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache confirmed a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament. Perez is a six-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner and the 2015 World Series MVP. He was slated to bat cleanup after hitting 27 home runs in each of the past two seasons. Cam Gallagher and rookie Meibrys Viloria, who have a total of 45 games experience in the majors, are the only other catchers on the Kansas City roster.

Catchers having Tommy John surgery usually require slightly less than the 14 months the Royals allow for the pitchers to recover from the same procedure. Perez could be ready by the start of spring training 2020. Ned Yost says for now Gallagher and Viloria are the options.

>>Royals Top Diamondbacks

(Surprise, AZ) — Jorge Lopez allowed five hits and three runs, only one earned, over three innings as the Royals beat the Diamondbacks 5-3 in Cactus League play. Six Royals relievers combined to shutout Arizona on four singles over the final six innings. The Royals will play the Cubs today in Mesa. Kansas City is 7-and-4.

>>Phillies Top Cardinals

(Jupiter, FL) — Phillies pitchers allowed one earned run in a 2-1 victory against the Cardinals in Clearwater. Max Schrock drove in the lone run for St. Louis with a single in the eighth. Jack Flaherty tossed four shutout innings and struck out nine in his start for the Cards. At one-point, Flaherty struck out seven in a row. He didn’t even realize he was on a roll.

Alex Reyes made his spring debut, facing live action for the first time since May 30, 2018. He was shaky but made some good pitches as well during his one inning of relief. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks. Mike Shildt evaluates Reyes.

St. Louis visits the Yankees today, with John Gant opposing New York’s Jonathan Loaisiga. Bryce Harper debuts Saturday for Philadelphia