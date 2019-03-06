Mid-Missouri company plans to expand, double its workforce

A thermal mechanical hardware design and manufacturing company in mid-Missouri’s Columbia is expanding this year and plans to hire about 25 workers over the next 18 months. ThermAvant Technologies CEO Joe Boswell tells Missourinet the move is fueled by growing demand for its thermal control technology.

“Our work directly for the government is getting more mature and then private party customers are starting to see the benefits of our technology and putting them into every day products,” he says. “We are seeing demand for our product this year more than quadrupling what it was in 2017. We are already starting to take orders for 2020 and 2021 that indicate that we’ll continue to do that similar high rate of growth for the next several years.”

What’s thermal control technology? Boswell says to think of it like solutions that require less size, cost, wait and power than conventional cooling methods.

“We do it in a way that is different than what you might think of as an air conditioner or a fan on the back of your computer. We do that type of work, but we make it more multi-functional. All systems have upper and lower temperatures limits,” he says. “What we do is make these thermal mechanical solutions – we regulate or control the temperatures of the devices that our customers are putting into their systems. We also do it in a way that provides mechanical structure or support to them and protection. We do it in a single form factor.”

ThermAvant serves the avionics, spacecraft, computer, radar, and telecommunications industries. The firm has also been engaged by leading agencies, including the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), NASA, National Science Foundation, Army Research Laboratory, Office of Naval Research, and the Missile Defense Agency.

The company, which launched in 2009, runs two shifts on a mostly Monday-Friday basis. It plans to hire workers for full-time permanent positions with benefits. Boswell says the skilled jobs will be “high wage” but would not elaborate on a pay range.

The expansion also includes the company opening in May a 33,000 square foot building in Columbia – quadrupling its current manufacturing space. Boswell says the site is about one mile down the road from its current location.

ThermAvant has also received a $400,000 grant from Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC), a public-private partnership created by the Missouri General Assembly to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet