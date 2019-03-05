Former Missouri county executive and prosecutor has been disbarred

The Missouri Supreme Court issued a Tuesday order in Jefferson City disbarring attorney Michael Sanders, the former Jackson County executive and prosecutor.

Sanders was sentenced in September to 27 months in federal prison, after he and his former chief of staff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The former chief of staff is 60-year-old Calvin Williford of St. Joseph.

The 51-year-old Sanders served as the Jackson County Executive from January 2007 until December 2015. Sanders also served at one time as Jackson County Prosecutor, and is a former Missouri Democratic Party chairman.

The Justice Department said in September that Sanders and Williford engaged in a scheme to steal campaign contributions.

Sanders applied to the Missouri Supreme Court, to voluntarily surrender his law license. He’s currently incarcerated at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The FBI’s Kansas City Division investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section.

