Troubled St. Louis County daycare faces possible closure

Missouri has taken steps that could close a St. Louis County daycare by March 31 where security video reportedly shows an employee tossing a three-year-old against a cabinet. The worker in the February video reported that the girl fell. The child had to have seven stitches on her head.

During a press conference today at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson and other agency officials say the state is working to revoke the license and terminate its agreement with Brighter Day Care and Preschool in Pine Lawn.

“There is a number of quality daycare centers that do a great job every day. However, one case of abuse is too many,” says the governor.

The daycare could appeal.

During the course of the police investigation, authorities learned a second worker allegedly harmed another child last month. Video reportedly shows the employee squeezing a four-year-old girl’s arm and carrying the child by her foot.

Two employees face child abuse charges. Wilma Brown, 27, has been charged for the incident in which the three-year-old was thrown against furniture. The other worker, Ariana Silver, 22, is accused of puncturing the second girl’s skin.

Online court records state that Brown is being held without bond and she was served a warrant today. Silver’s bond has been set at $50,000.

Coordination is underway to help families shuffle their kids to other providers.

“About 180 of them draw some sort of subsidies,” says Parson. “We’re well aware of the hardship that could occur. We have a plan in place to make sure we take care of those kids and those parents.”

Parson has also announced the creation of a childcare work group that aims to ensure safe and quality care for Missouri children attending daycare sites.

“After seeing the horrific video last week at the Brighter Day Care in St. Louis and videos from multiple cases in recent weeks, we can do more to hold people accountable and work to prevent future incidents,” he says.

The group is charged with making recommendations to the governor by June 1.

