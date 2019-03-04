Mizzou women seeded fifth for SEC Tournament

The Mizzou women cruised to an 82-47 win over Alabama in the Tigers regular season finale. The Tigers hit 15-three points and Sophie Cunningham scored 22 points to lead the Tigers on Senior Day. Mizzou will now head to Greenville, SC for the start of the SEC tournament. As the fifth seed, the Tigers get a first-round bye and begin play on Thursday.

The Tigers will play the winner of #12 seed Ole Miss vs #13 seed Florida on Thursday with a 1:30 CT tip. Mizzou opened SEC play with a 78-55 win over Ole Miss at home on Jan. 3 and lost ten days later at Florida 58-56 after getting outscored 17-3 down the stretch.

Mizzou is 1-6 all-time in SEC Tournament play. Their only win came last season in the opening round against Ole Miss.