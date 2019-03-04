BillPollockShow — Kelly Bryant kept an open mind and decided to give #Mizzou a look (PODCAST)

Kelly Bryant spoke after the first spring practice and said he was actually enjoying the snow. It was a nice ice-breaker question to get the media familiar with the new starting QB at Mizzou.

However, if you would have asked Bryant about snow and Missouri a few months ago, his answer was quite different. He had no interest in moving to the state of Missouri. Yet, something about Mizzou kept pulling him closer to Columbia.

It was his opportunity to work with Derek Dooley on offense, a little nudging from another transfer Jonathan Nance formerly of Arkansas and the Mizzou coaching staff for keeping it real.

We’ll go through the hot takes together on today’s podcast.

