Watson leads Mizzou over South Carolina

Freshman Torrence Watson scored a career-high 20 points, including four three-pointers in a 78-63 win over South Carolina Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena. The victory ends a four-game losing streak for the Tigers. It was Watson’s second consecutive game as the team’s leading scorer. It was also a break out game for senior Kevin Puryear. Averaging just 6.9 points during conference play, Puryear added 18 points, including 8 for 9 from the free-throw line.

Cuonzo Martin improved to 7-1 all-time in his coaching career vs. South Carolina. Mizzou is 3-2 in its last five meetings with the Gamecocks.

Mizzou travels to Athens, Ga., to take on the Bulldogs on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. CT