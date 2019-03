Royals catcher Salvador Perez suffered damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during Wednesday’s spring training workout.

The six-time All-Star will head to Los Angeles next week to receive a second opinion, and could miss most of all of the upcoming season if it’s determined he needs Tommy John

surgery.

Perez has posted back-to-back seasons with 27 home runs and 80 RBIs and led the Royals in both categories in 2018.