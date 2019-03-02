Chiefs place franchise tag on Dee Ford

The Kansas City Chiefs placed their franchise tag on linebacker Dee Ford. With a 4-3 defensive scheme used by new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Dee will move to defensive end the position he played at Auburn, before moving to linebacker for Kansas City. 4-3 means four down lineman and three linebackers. Under former defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, they used a 3-4 scheme.

Ford will turn 28 later this month and made almost $9 million last season after the Chiefs picked up the fifth-year option of the contract he signed as a rookie in 2014.