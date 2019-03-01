Northwest caps regular season with 29-0 record

The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team closed out the first 19-0 MIAA mark in the history of the league with a 72-49 road win at Lee Arena over the Washburn Ichabods. Northwest will be the No. 1 seed at the MIAA Tournament set for March 6-10 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Northwest will play its first game of the tournament on Thurs., March 7 against the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game at noon. The complete 2019 MIAA Tournament bracket will be announced Saturday night at the conclusion of league play.

NOTES:

Northwest equaled the MIAA record for wins in a season (19) with Missouri Southern (2010-11) and Northwest (2015-16) …

Northwest extended the nation’s longest win streak to 29 in a row …

The Bearcats also lengthened the nation’s longest active road win streak to 15 straight …

The Bearcats are the nation’s only undefeated team at 29-0 …