MoDOT urges Missourians to stay off road during this weekend’s snowstorm (AUDIO)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has issued a rare statewide “no travel advisory” for the duration of this weekend’s snowstorm. The National Weather Service (NWS) and MoDOT expect snow to begin Saturday evening and continue into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service tweeted earlier Friday, advising Missourians to stock up on bread and milk for the weekend.

MoDOT is warning drivers to expect blowing snow that will reduce visibilities, adding that snow accumulation could reach one inch per hour.

MoDOT spokesman Gregg Ochoa tells Missourinet the agency will have about 1,500 snow plows available this weekend.

“We advise everyone to stay off the roads. At times, snow will be heavy (this weekend). For your safety, please stay home,” MoDOT state maintenance engineer Becky Allmeroth says.

NWS Springfield meteorologist Drew Albert says snow will be coming from the south and the west on Saturday night, into Sunday morning.

“We’re looking at colder air coming from the north meeting moisture coming from the west and the south, and unfortunately they’re going kind of meet in the middle,” Albert says.

The NWS says some of the heaviest snow will be from a line stretching from southwest Missouri’s Nevada to Osage Beach to Camdenton, about six inches.

“The heaviest snow we’re looking at is probably going to be after midnight Saturday night through around noon Sunday morning, in that time frame is what we’re looking at,” says Albert.

The Rolla area along Interstate 44 could also see six inches of snow.

The Columbia and Jefferson City areas are projected to see five to six inches of snow, while St. Louis and southeast Missouri’s Farmington should see six inches.

KMIZ Channel 17 meteorologist Brigit Mahoney tells Missourinet Columbia affiliate KSSZ that snow is expected to begin falling after 10 p.m. Saturday in Jefferson City and closer to midnight for Columbia.

The Springfield and Joplin areas are expected to receive four inches. The NWS in St. Louis says six inches of snow are possible in northeast Missouri’s Hannibal and Bowling Green.

Northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph and Chillicothe are expecting about three inches. Far northern Missouri towns like Bethany and Memphis should see one to two inches of snow.

The NWS in Paducah says far southeast Missouri’s Poplar Bluff, Dexter and Malden will see more of a wintry mix.

MoDOT encourages you to check their website this weekend, for the latest road conditions. You can also call MoDOT’s customer service center for road conditions 24-7 and speak to a live operator. That number is 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Albert, which was recorded on March 1, 2019:

