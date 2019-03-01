Mizzou women grab 20th win over the season

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (20-9, 9-6 SEC) recorded its 20th victory of the season on Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena, as the Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, 73-67. It is Mizzou’s fourth consecutive 20-win season for the first time since 1983-87.

Free throw shooting was pivotal for Mizzou in the victory, as the Tigers converted on a season-high 96.3 percent (26-for-27) from the free throw line in the game, led by an 11-for-11 performance from senior forward Cierra Porter (Columbia, Mo.) and a 9-for-10 performance from senior guard Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.).

Mizzou freshman guard Akira Levy suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee during Sunday’s game against Auburn and will miss the remainder of the season. Akira will make a full recovery and be back on the court for the 2019-20 season.