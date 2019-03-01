Burchard’s coaching career comes to an end as Cougars lose tournament game

Columbia had the ball for the final shot, but came up short losing 52-51 to Missouri Baptist in the quarterfinals of the American Midwest Conference Tournament in St. Louis. The loss concludes the season and also brings to an end the hall of fame career of head coach Bob Burchard. Burchard finishes his 31st season at Columbia with an overall record of 788-269 for a (.745) win percentage.

Burchard guided Columbia to the most successful season in program history in 2012-13. The Cougars posted their first-ever undefeated regular season and won a school-record 35 games, eclipsing the previous mark of 32 set in 2003-04. Columbia won its second straight AMC regular season and tournament championship, while also earning the program’s first-ever No. 1 national ranking. The Cougars finished the year 35-1.