JCPenney to close three Missouri stores

JCPenney will be closing its Sikeston store in southeast Missouri and its home and furniture stores in south St. Louis County and southwest Missouri’s Springfield. Company spokesperson Dana Harrington tells Missourinet the Sikeston store is scheduled to call its quits on July 5. Remaining inventory will be sold at the home and furniture stores through the summer, with a final closing date expected this fall.

Harrington says the company decisions are the result of an ongoing review of its locations that may not meet its required financial targets or that could be a profitable real estate asset.

“It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however we feel this is a necessary business decision,” says Harrington.

The company says eligible workers who do not transfer to another location will receive severance benefits. All impacted associates can also participate in a three-hour on-site career training class at no cost to the associate. The class will offer tips on resume writing, answering interview questions and more.

The founder of the company, James Cash Penney, was born in northwest Missouri’s Hamilton.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet