Central Methodists signs female football player.

Antoinette “Toni” Harris made her decision on Tuesday afternoon at East Los Angeles College to sign with the Central Methodist University football team. Harris, a 5-foot-7 free safety, is set to become the first female football player in school history and the first female skill position player to sign a letter of intent to play college football on a scholarship.

Harris chose Central Methodist over five other offers.

“I picked Central Methodist because of the resilience within the school itself and how Coach Calloway had been communicating with me before the Super Bowl stuff ever popped up,” Harris said.

The “stuff” she is talking about is the Toyota commercial that featured her during the Super Bowl.

Central Methodist plays NAIA football and is located in Fayette, Missouri, about a 30-mile drive NW of Columbia.