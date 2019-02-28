BillPollockShow — Why was the Stanley Cup in Kansas City? (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Why was the Stanley Cup in Kansas City? Four-time winner of the Cup and longtime Kansas City resident Ken Morrow is slowly trying to build the game of hockey on the western side of our state. When your name is on the oldest professional trophy in sports, you have some pull.

I was able to chat with Ken for a few moments after my intimate moment with the Stanley Cup.

Ken talks about the future of hockey in Kansas City. He relives his gold medal moments from the 1980 Olympics and does he still get excited when he sees the Cup?