Watson leads in Mizzou loss at The Hump

Mizzou could find an offensive rhythm on the road at Mississippi State and lost 68-49, on Tuesday night in Starkville. The Bulldogs led wire-to-wire.  Mizzou has not dropped four straight.

Freshman Torrence Watson led a pair of Tigers in double figures, matching his career-high with 12 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Sophomore Jeremiah Tilmon added 11 points on just 3-of-10 shooting and fouled out again.  Freshman Javon Pickett contributed seven points and a career-high seven rebounds.  With 8:36 remaining in the game, Mizzou cut its deficit to 42-37 after Jordan Geist drained a three, but the Bulldogs went on a 15-2 run over the next five minutes to put the game away.