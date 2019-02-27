Northwest Missouri State taken to the wire but keeps nation’s longest win streak intact

Missourinet

The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team held on in the final minute for a thrilling win over the visiting Missouri Western Griffons on Tuesday in Bearcat Arena, 70-68.  The Bearcats remained perfect on the season at 28-0 and improved to 18-0 in the MIAA, while the Griffons dropped to 12-17 overall and 6-12 in league play.

Northwest extended the nation’s longest win streak to 28 in a row.

Senior Joey Witthus carried the offensive load with a game-high 29 points, while freshman Diego Bernard secured his first double-double with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.