Binnington, Blues dominate Preds…again

Jordan Binnington finished with 19 saves as the Blues blanked the Predators 2-0 in St. Louis. Tyler Bozak scored the first goal of the game with less than eight minutes to play for the Blues. Alex Pietrangelo sealed the deal with an empty-net goal in the final seconds. St. Louis is third in the Central Division with 74 points.

Juuse Saros notched 42 saves in defeat for Nashville. The Preds are still first in the Central Division with 79 points. Nashville has lost two-of-three, with both losses by shutout.

Since Jan. 7, when Binnington made his first NHL start, he’s gone 14-2-1 in that span.