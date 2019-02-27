BillPollockShow – Cuonzo losing patience at #Mizzou – #STLBlues goalie on brink of history (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin sounds frustrated by the lack of discipline coming from Jeremiah Tilmon. Martin on watching game film to reduce fouls “What’s the point?”

Hot takes from Mo and Miles on the contract extension for Mikolas.

Jordan Binnington became the fourth goalie in the NHL to achieve a feat in their rookie season.

Plus legendary basketball coach Bob Burchard, an icon in the state of Missouri is hanging up his whistle for flips flops and sunscreen. Coach Bob joins the podcast.