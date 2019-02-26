SPRING TRAINING: @Cardinals rally to tie. Wainwright set for first spring start. Homers can’t help the @Royals

The Cardinals rallied from down 3-1 in the ninth to tie the Tigers before the game ended in a 3-3 tie. Yairo Munoz’s sacrifice fly made it 3-2 and Tommy Edman singled to right to tie the game in the final frame. Starter Jake Woodford allowed two runs in two innings for St. Louis.

>>Cards Visit Nationals Today

The Cardinals visit the Nationals today in West Palm Beach. Adam Wainwright will make his first spring start against Washington. Aníbal Sánchez takes the mound for the Nationals.

>>Starling Belts Two Homers In Royals’ Loss

Bubba Starling homered twice, but the Royals lost 12-5 to the Rockies in Cactus League action in Surprise. Jorge Soler [[ HOER-hay So-lair ]] and Erick Mejia also homered for Kansas City. The Royals play a split-squad today. They will face the Dodgers in Surprise and the White Sox in Glendale. Ian Kennedy will make his first spring training start against LA.