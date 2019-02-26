Man dies from officer-involved shooting in southwest Missouri

Springfield police officers shot and killed a man Monday evening during a disturbance at an apartment complex in southwest Missouri. When officers arrived on the scene of a disturbance call, Lt. Chad Mcintyre says they were confronted by an armed suspect.

“One of the responding officers was forced to use his firearm to protect himself,” Mcintyre says. “The suspect has been pronounced dead at this time.”

The officer involved was not hurt.

Police have not released the name of the man killed.

