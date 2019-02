The St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Miles Mikolas have agreed to a four-year extension worth $68 million, according to multiple reports. A press conference is called for 4:30 Tuesday. The extension will begin in 2020 and run through 2023, according to reports. Mikolas is 30 and went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 32 starts last season, tying for the league lead in wins after spending the previous three seasons playing in Japan.

