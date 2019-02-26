Blues look to close gap on Central Division leading Nashville tonight

The Blues are 1-1-1 following their club-record 11-game winning streak, and they are looking to rebound after a 2-1 overtime loss at Minnesota on Sunday. Earning the point was key for St. Louis, which sits third in the Central. The Blues have won four straight over the Predators and trail Nashville by six points in the division with three-games in hand.

“We’re in a playoff spot as of today, and hopefully we can continue that the rest of the games we have left,” goalie Jake Allen told the Blues’ official website. Allen made 33 saves against the Wild, but rookie Jordan Binnington could be in goal Tuesday. Binnington is 6-0-0 with a 1.81 goals-against average as a starter at home, including a 29-save effort in a 3-2 win over Nashville on Feb. 9.

St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko has 16 goals with 15 assists over a 24-game stretch, and he has four goals and an assist against the Predators in 2018-19. Three of those goals came in a 5-4 win at Nashville on Feb. 10, including the deciding tally in overtime.

The Blues also made a move Monday, adding depth to their blue line by acquiring veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.