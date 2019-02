Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Paul Crews caught the biggest brown trout in the history of Missouri fishing. I gave him a call and yes, his arms are still sore.

Before that…hot takes on Adam Wainwright and Royals former first-rounder Bubba Starling. The Blues are battling for first place and they’ve added a defenseman with quite a dating history.